Leonid Platonovich Moseyko Funeral Expenses

Наш любимый муж, отец и дедушка отошёл к Господу 26 мая 2026 года после долгой и тяжёлой болезни, с которой он боролся последние шесть месяцев.

В это время глубокой скорби мы опираемся на милость и любовь Божью, и ваши молитвы. Если у вас есть расположение в вашем сердце принять участие мы будем искренне благодарны за любую материальную помощь, которая поможет облегчить бремя медицинских и похоронных расходов.

Мы благодарны за ваши молитвы, доброту и поддержку, которые помогают нам пережить эту невосполнимую потерю.





Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather went to be with the Lord on May 26, 2026, after a long and difficult illness that he faced over the past six months. During this time of deep sorrow, we are leaning on the love and support of those around us. If it is on your heart, we would be grateful for any contribution to help ease the burden of medical and funeral expenses. We are thankful for your prayers, kindness, and presence as we navigate this profound loss.