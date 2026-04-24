Leo Dreams of Exploring Beyond His Limits

Leo is a smart, lively, and energetic 8-year-old boy with a wonderful sense of humor. He is fun to be around and brings joy to everyone he meets. Born with bilateral schizencephaly, Leo faces daily mobility challenges, but he never lets them diminish his adventurous spirit. He dreams of exploring places that are currently inaccessible with his wheelchair, so he can experience the outdoors, discover new adventures, and enjoy life without so many limitations.

To help make these experiences possible, we are hoping to purchase an all-terrain wheelchair. This specialized wheelchair would give Leo greater freedom and independence, allowing him to reach places that standard wheelchairs cannot access and enabling him to fully enjoy the outdoors.

Your support will help Leo experience new adventures, create lasting memories, and participate more fully in the activities that many children take for granted. Thank you for helping Leo explore the world without so many limitations.







