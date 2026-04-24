Leo and Ruths Wedding

Hi there guys, it is very humbling to ask because I would like to be able to do it on my own, but the reality is that it is probably impossible, thus, we’re asking for support as we work to make our wedding and honeymoon possible. We don’t know how we’ll cover everything on our own, but we’re hopeful that with the help of generous hearts, we can make this dream a reality. Reall any amount helps — even a single dollar — and sharing this page is just as meaningful if you can't make a monetary donation. Thank you in advance for your kindness and for being part of our journey.





#Leo and Ruth 2027