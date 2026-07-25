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Fund Rebecca's Dream in Her Freshman Year!

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$2,610 USD

Fundraiser created byPaul John

Fundraiser funds will be received by Paul John

Fund Rebecca's Dream in Her Freshman Year!

Hello Everyone,

My name is Rebecca. I am excited to announce that I have been accepted to Asbury University in Kentucky, USA!!! I feel incredibly blessed and thankful to God, who has opened this door for me. We are launching this fundraising campaign to ask our community and supporters to help fund my education and travel to the USA. Every donation, big or small, goes directly to my future. Your support empowers me to pursue my dreams and allows our family to overcome challenges together. We are deeply grateful for your generosity.

God has given me the talent of creativity as I have participated in music concerts and managing theater and musical productions teams, mostly throughout high school, and many since childhood. I have also led youth worship teams in school and church. This has led me to pursue an education in Music at Asbury University, a Liberal Arts university. I believe I will be able to learn holistically and connect diverse fields and disciplines together. Through my talents and learning, I would like to show the world that music and art can bring us incredible joy and bring us closer if we choose to be authentic, live into the identity God gave us, and ultimately glorify him.

My older brother, Paul, is studying at Asbury University right now. He has been working hard for the last 3 years to get a degree in Exercise Science, and has also picked up a minor in Sports Management. Paul wants to help others through his extensive knowledge in exercise to live a healthier, happier, and fuller life as a coach and trainer. 

My family has supported me and my brother and have shaped us individually physically, mentally, spiritually, and emotionally. Where we struggle and fall short is financially. Though I was able to secure a lot of scholarships through good grades and hard work in extracurriculars, my family is still completely unable to afford sending me to Asbury. The goal my family has is to raise $15,000, to fund my visa, travel and schooling for the first year. If we reach this goal we would be able to cover my US student Visa fees, my travel to the USA, and my tuition for the first year of University. Our goal is that I can spend my freshman year in university with Paul’s senior year together. It would be an incredible privilege and joy to be able to spend my first year in University alongside my brother.

I want to ask you to give with your heart for a girl who dreams of getting an education in her favorite subjects, an education that will equip me with more than just my talent. With both my education and my talent, I hope to serve, empower, and lead others to be creative, responsible, and free in who God made them to be.

I also ask you to give with your heart for my brother, who is currently saving every penny and investing any free time he has to help provide for and support me. He already believes his sister is going to be the coolest artist ever.

I ask you to give with your heart for my mother, who has had the incredible privilege of raising us into the strong people we are and still becoming. She has given everything for us and continues to give—not out of necessity, but by the grace of God.

By His grace, my mom and brother, Monica and Paul, have worked as hard as they can to help finance our family’s needs. My mother is not only someone who provides for our family’s needs, but someone who sets the example of a hardworking, loving person who truly wants the best for those around her.

So, as a family, we ask that you bring your donations here, as much as you can, to support a family working to step out into the world and serve. We pray that God will move you to give, and our prayers are with you that He will see you, your family, and your life, and draw you closer to Him.


We pray this blessing for you: Numbers 6:24-26

“The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace.”

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