Lend your hand in helping a new mom

Hello, My name is Sarah. I am a small business owner of Love Shocked Lashes. I provide professional lash and brow services to all the amazing women in my area for the last 7 years! Recently had an unexpected beautiful baby boy. Because I am self employed, I did not receive any income during my maternity leave. I had and currently am still on maternity leave because I do not have family in the area to help with childcare. This is very difficult to do , asking strangers for financial help, but I am at a point financially that I am unable to renew my business licence, pay for gas, purchase product to work or even pay booth rent. A few months ago I had spent the last of my personal loan on emergency dental work which transpired from postpartum it has been extremely stressful this last year. I have a wonderful partner who does all he can financially but I have my own expenses and bills that have been falling behind the last 7 months.