lend a helping hand

im not how to explain all of this but I’m stay in Newark NJ I’ve been seeking help and i to keep my home until I’m able to move out I’ve been out of work since December and I owe my landlord about 5000 I have to be out of here on the 18 of this month… I just started my new Job at EWR airport and I don’t receive my first pay till the 17 of this month I’ve been calling and filling out applications since Apryl 28th to help with my situation I’ve never made no type of fund me or charity fundraiser or any of the sort b4 but I’m just hoping someone could help me figure out what I can do I have my two boys my two dogs in a one bed room apt and I’m just doing the best that I can alone I’m only 35 yrs old I honestly don’t know what else I can do so if you see this post and your able to spare a few change it would so greatly be appreciated I pray and I pray I’m just praying still God helps me out in time because I can’t see me outside with my boys and their dogs and all our belongings and nowhere to go we’re all we have and I’m just doing the best that I can please someone anyone please