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Shining a Light for the Pascale Family

Goal$4,000 USD
Raised$3,025 USD

Fundraiser created byKathleen Beno

Fundraiser funds will be received by John Pascale

Shining a Light for the Pascale Family

🌟💫The Pascale Family's Journey💫🌟

It started with a painting of Jesus and Joseph that spoke to my husband. The painting was one of many silent auction items on display at our parish sponsored Fashion Show. My mission to own the painting was successful and then I heard the story about the artist, John Pascale. As I heard the story, I was deeply moved and an idea began.

But let's rewind to where it all began—with Joe Pascale. A loving husband and father who worked at EWTN when he fell ill in 2012. In just a few short months, Joe went from being an active member of society to needing full-time care due to encephalitis that caused multiple seizures and severe brain damage. His wife could no longer cope with the demands of his care; it was then that John and Rose stepped in without hesitation.

You see, these grandparents have been living a life far from what most would expect at their age: 84-year-old John and 79-year-old Rose. They've embraced this role with love and dedication, providing care for Joe around the clock while also managing their own health needs. They've also established a trust for Joe, to provide for his future needs.  It’s heartwarming to see how they thrive on making sure Joe has the best possible life despite the challenges.

And yet, there are bills that come in every month—bills from home modifications necessary because of Joe's disability and additional costs for equipment like a hospital bed or the wheelchair-accessible van, which needed to be purchased last year for $90,000.  Even with government assistance, their out-of-pocket expenses amount to at least $3000 each month! It’s clear they need our support not just emotionally but financially too.

Witnessing the sacrificial love of John and Rose has truly touched my heart  and spurred me to action. I've been planning to  walk the Camino de Santiago and will be taking prayer requests with me.  Rose had contacted me to keep her family in my prayers as I walk to Santiago.  Then an idea sparked:  why not use my upcoming pilgrimage as a way to raise funds and awareness? After all, what better symbol than walking hundreds of miles in solidarity with their struggle!

So here I am, asking you—yes, YOU—to join this journey. Whether it’s $5 or $500, your contribution makes a difference. It helps cover the essentials for Joe, who can't work and relies entirely on his parents to continue receiving care at home. Your donation also shows that there are people out there who believe in their ability to make life better for this family.

Let’s stand together with John, Rose, and Joe during these tough times. Let’s show them that love isn't just felt through the hardships but is evident in our willingness to help one another rise above them. Thank you from the bottom of my heart ❤️🙏.  For further details or if you wish to contribute directly, click on the red give button. Together, we can bring hope and comfort into a family who has given so much already.

With love & solidarity,

Kathy Beno

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