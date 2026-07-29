Lend a Hand for David Fatorma's Family

? **Stand with David Fatorma’s Family in a Time of Urgent Need**





You might remember David Fatorma for his work in running Light Stream Academy and serving the people of Liberia. Today, I reach out to you to share his daughter Olivia’s need for medical care.





David’s Fatorma is the father of Olivia who recently faced a harrowing ordeal with abdominal pain so severe that it left her hospitalized in Liberia. The situation was dire; doctors there were stumped, leading to treatment complications and distressing side effects like delirium. Olivia needed urgent intervention—fast!





Fortunately, she has since been stabilized at a facility in Ghana after the correct diagnosis of an infection finally came through. Today, we are relieved to hear of her steady recovery under expert care. But while there’s light now, because Liberians do not have medical insurance, David and his family are still grappling with a significant financial burden left behind by these medical bills.

David will receive and use all of the donated funds to pay Olivia’s medical and transportation expenses to return to Liberia.

Funds will be used to pay for Olivia’s hospital stay, and medical services provided in Ghana. Funds will also be used to help Olivia’s return home to Liberia and help towards follow up medical care and medication in Liberia.

I’ve seen God’s provision in powerful ways through the work in Liberia, often through the generosity of others. Moments like this remind us that we are not meant to walk through hardship alone. Today, let’s be the hands and feet of that provision by standing with David and his family.

Sean Towle, a close friend of David’s since 2007, who also serves as the board president of LEAP (the non-profit organization supporting the school David oversees in Liberia) will collect the funds and wire them to David Fatorma in Liberia.

Your contribution will help fund any further treatment and Olivia's return home to Liberia! Every dollar counts; every gesture of kindness means more than we can put into words here. So please, if you're able—no amount is too small or large.





Thank you in advance for your compassion and generosity towards my dear friend David Fatorma and his family as they navigate these challenging waters together. ??❤️

***Because Give Send Go is not in Liberia, we will collect the money ourselves and wire the funds along our monthly support of the school in Liberia.





? For more details or to donate securely, click here: [Link]. Your support is invaluable! #SupportDavidFamily