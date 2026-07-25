Lehman Adams Memorial & Burial Fund

Help Honor the Life of Lehman Adams

On Wednesday, July 22, 2026, Lehman Adams suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. Despite the dedicated efforts of his medical team and the prayers of those who loved him, Lehman peacefully passed away on Friday, July 24, 2026.

Lehman's passing has left an immeasurable void in the hearts of his family, friends, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. He was deeply loved, and his memory will continue to live on through the countless lives he touched.

During this difficult time, we are asking for your support to help cover the costs of Lehman's funeral, burial, and memorial services. Every contribution, no matter the size, will help ensure that he is honored with the dignified farewell he deserves.

Lehman's partner and the love of his life, Linda Josephson, has graciously taken on the responsibility of making the funeral arrangements and managing the expenses during this heartbreaking time. Your generosity will help ease the financial burden so that Linda and those closest to Lehman can focus on celebrating his life and grieving together.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this campaign with your family and friends. Your prayers, kind words, and support mean more than words can express.

Thank you for your compassion, generosity, and for helping us honor the life and legacy of Lehman Adams.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Linda Josephson, Family, and Friends of Lehman Adams