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Stand Up Pay Less - Help Dale Win!

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$2,825 USD

Fundraiser created byDale Glew

Fundraiser funds will be received by Dale Glew

Stand Up Pay Less - Help Dale Win!

🌟 Remember Dale? Just a few months ago, I found myself in an unexpected battle with my landlord/manager. It was a time when everything seemed to be going wrong. 😓 The accusations against me were completely false and maliciously aimed at causing harm. But through it all, one thing remained constant – the support of amazing friends like you! 🌈

You know how sometimes life throws us curveballs that we never saw coming? That's exactly what happened when I faced this legal ordeal with my former landlord/manager. The stress and anxiety felt overwhelming at times; it was a tough road, but I knew deep down I had done nothing wrong. 😖

This journey has come at a cost – not just financially but emotionally as well. Hiring an attorney to represent me in court was crucial for clearing my name, and thankfully they've been paid off through Affirm (thank you for your support too!). But here comes the hard part: I still have monthly payments that are taking their toll on my finances. It’s difficult when every penny counts... especially now as times get tougher economically for all of us. 🙏

But let me tell you about something important – it's not just about legal fees anymore; they symbolize so much more than that. They represent the peace of mind and freedom from worry I desperately crave right now. 😌 Every day, my cat Miso looks forward to her next meal...just like any other pet owner knows their pets depend on us for every need.

And here's where you come in! 🐾 Whether it’s $5 or $50, your contribution is a lifeline helping me regain stability and sanity during this storm of life. Every dollar counts towards lifting these burdens off my shoulders so I can focus more clearly on rebuilding the security both financially and emotionally for myself and Miso.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart (and paws!) if you've already made a contribution or plan to in the future – your generosity is truly life-changing! 💖 If you know someone who might be able to help, please spread the word about our mission for justice and peace of mind.

Remember: even though it feels like everything’s stacked against us sometimes, we're not alone in this fight. Your support makes all the difference – let's continue together towards a brighter future! 🌟💪

Thank you once again, my friends. Together, we can turn obstacles into stepping stones for success and happiness. God bless each one of you as much as I am blessed by your unwavering kindness during this challenging time in our lives. 😊✨

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