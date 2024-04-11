Legal Fund for Calgary Father

Goal:
CAD $100,000
Raised:
CAD $6,029
Campaign funds will be received by W. V
PLEASE READ ALL UPDATES - THE SITUATION IS CHANGING RAPIDLY
A Calgary father W.V. is trying to prevent the death of his autistic daughter M.V. by "MAiD" (medical assistance in dying, or euthanasia). A court ordered publication ban protects the identities of the parties involved.
His 27-year-old daughter, M.V., who lives with her parents, was approved for euthanasia that was originally scheduled for January 19, 2024 then was moved to February 1, 2024. W.V. alleges in court documents that the approval violated multiple sections of the Criminal Code of Canada and Alberta Health Services (AHS) MAiD policy. He sought and received a temporary injunction on January 31, 2024 to prevent her death by AHS. The emergency hearing was held before Justice Belzil of the Alberta Court of Kings Bench.
On March 11, 2024, a hearing was held in the Alberta Court of Kings Bench in Calgary, Alberta. On March 25th, Justice Colin Feasby stayed the temporary injunction for 30 days, but stated that he had no authority to prevent the euthanasia death of M.V. He ordered a judicial review of the role of Alberta Health Services played in the approval of M.V.'s euthanasia in this case.
Link to Justice Feasby's 31 page decision
On April 4, 2024, W.V. appealed Justice Feasby’s decision and asked for a stay of the injunction preventing the death of his daughter, at least until the Court of Appeal decision. On April 8, 2024, Justice Anne Kirker granted the stay of the injunction pending a determination of the appeal.
The Alberta Court of Appeal will hear this case in October 2024. ( Appeal Cancelled - See updates )
W.V. has now expended more than $200,000 to date in legal fees to prevent his daughter from being killed. More funds are needed for the appeal.
Please donate towards W.V.'s legal expenses to help save his daughter M.V. and the lives of vulnerable Canadian's who have lost hope with the medical system. The outcome of this case could have a huge effect on how MAiD is administered in Alberta and Canada.
News Link: Proof of oversight needed on MAID
News Link: A man tried to block his daughter's request for a medically assisted death. The judge's response revealed something that should alarm you
News Link: In Alberta, not even the courts will question a doctor's choice to euthanize
Video: Legal analysis of the Feasby decision by Alberta Lawyer
Link to W.V.'s Twitter account - Please follow for MAiD news and updates
October 17th, 2024
I'm sorry for not posting any updates since June but alot has been happening. MV is still alive and with us. After her father dropped the court appeal as he felt his daughter may die from starvation and the case would never be heard in the court of appeal. MV started eating again after 25 days of starving herself. She has now been discharged from the hospital and is currently at a community care facility. Her father feels she is doing better.
The bad news is that she re-applied for MAID. Her father believed that with all of the trouble he caused for Alberta Health Services in the courts and the media, there was no way they would try to kill her again. Unfortunately, this was not the case and AHS has in fact approved MV to die.
Her father is currently reviewing his options. After spending over $200,000 in legal fees on the last fight to save her, he is now out of money and is struggling financially to pay his bills. He wants his daughter to live and feels her approval for death is highly suspect and wrong.
If you area able to help this family in their fight against a huge government funded organization that promotes death rather than helping vulnerable people, please donate.
Note: The publication ban is still in effect which prevents the release of the names of MV, WV and the doctors. If you know the names of the family, please respect the court order and do not publish in the comments on this website or anywhere else online.
June 13th, 2024
Father of Calgary woman starving herself to death abandons court fight against her MAID approval
June 6th, 2024
With Calgary woman starving herself to death, court of appeal scrambling to expedite MAID case
Judge's order prevents 27-year-old woman from accessing MAID
June 5th, 2024
Case of Calgary woman seeking maid will hear arguments from two advocacy groups
June 5th, 2024
Autistic Calgary woman seeking Medical Assistance in Dying has begun starving herself to death
The Calgary woman has not been eating or drinking since May 28
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.