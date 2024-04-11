Legal Fund for Calgary Father

PLEASE READ ALL UPDATES - THE SITUATION IS CHANGING RAPIDLY

A Calgary father W.V. is trying to prevent the death of his autistic daughter M.V. by "MAiD" (medical assistance in dying, or euthanasia). A court ordered publication ban protects the identities of the parties involved.



His 27-year-old daughter, M.V., who lives with her parents, was approved for euthanasia that was originally scheduled for January 19, 2024 then was moved to February 1, 2024. W.V. alleges in court documents that the approval violated multiple sections of the Criminal Code of Canada and Alberta Health Services (AHS) MAiD policy. He sought and received a temporary injunction on January 31, 2024 to prevent her death by AHS. The emergency hearing was held before Justice Belzil of the Alberta Court of Kings Bench.

Link to CBC news story



On March 11, 2024, a hearing was held in the Alberta Court of Kings Bench in Calgary, Alberta. On March 25th, Justice Colin Feasby stayed the temporary injunction for 30 days, but stated that he had no authority to prevent the euthanasia death of M.V. He ordered a judicial review of the role of Alberta Health Services played in the approval of M.V.'s euthanasia in this case.

Link to Justice Feasby's 31 page decision

On April 4, 2024, W.V. appealed Justice Feasby’s decision and asked for a stay of the injunction preventing the death of his daughter, at least until the Court of Appeal decision. On April 8, 2024, Justice Anne Kirker granted the stay of the injunction pending a determination of the appeal.

Link: Appeal news story



The Alberta Court of Appeal will hear this case in October 2024. ( Appeal Cancelled - See updates )

W.V. has now expended more than $200,000 to date in legal fees to prevent his daughter from being killed. More funds are needed for the appeal.

Please donate towards W.V.'s legal expenses to help save his daughter M.V. and the lives of vulnerable Canadian's who have lost hope with the medical system. The outcome of this case could have a huge effect on how MAiD is administered in Alberta and Canada.

News Link: Proof of oversight needed on MAID



News Link: A man tried to block his daughter's request for a medically assisted death. The judge's response revealed something that should alarm you

News Link: In Alberta, not even the courts will question a doctor's choice to euthanize

Video: Legal analysis of the Feasby decision by Alberta Lawyer



Link to W.V.'s Twitter account - Please follow for MAiD news and updates



Link to W.V.'s website ( StopMAiD.ca )

