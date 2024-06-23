Supporting The Gonzalez Family For Legal Reasons

We need support for legal reasons, to fix our vehicle that was in a road rage aggressive accident. We also need financial support because my dad was out of work for 2 weeks and we're behind on bills. We would like any support that fellow Christians may help us out with because my family and I are Christians, and as Christians we always lend a helping hand to our fellow man whenever possible and as needed. It's been really our family since the accident, our vehicle is not drivable and we only have 1 vehicle for a family of 5 individuals. I am asking and pleading with everyone that you open your hearts and please consider to help us out in any which way you can. Thank You and may, The Lord our Heavenly Father 'YAHWEH", and his son Jesus Bless all of you.