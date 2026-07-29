Legal support for the La Moore family

At the end of March this year, our family unexpectedly lost a son, brother, father, and friend, Ashton at only 20 years old. While trying to navigate unimaginable grief, we have also been faced with ongoing probate, financial, legal, and personal matters that have become far more complex than we ever anticipated.





Since his passing, we have encountered continued issues involving estate-related matters, personal property, account access concerns, harassment, threats toward family members, and other circumstances that now require professional legal guidance and protection. Despite multiple attempts to handle matters privately and respectfully, the situation has continued to escalate.





Because there are active and potential legal proceedings involved, we are unable to publicly discuss many details at this time. We are currently consulting with attorneys regarding probate matters, civil remedies, protective actions, financial concerns, and other legal avenues that must remain private while handled through the appropriate channels.





Unfortunately, the legal costs associated with these matters are significant. Between probate filings, consultations, attorney retainers, protective measures, and potential litigation, the financial burden has become overwhelming for our grieving family.





We are asking for help so we can:





retain proper legal representation,

protect and manage estate-related matters appropriately,

address ongoing harassment and legal concerns,

and allow our family the ability to grieve while handling these matters responsibly and professionally.





Any donation, prayer, or share means more to us than words can express during this painful time. Thank you for supporting our family and helping us pursue the proper legal avenues with care, privacy, and integrity.