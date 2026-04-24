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Help Ostep Fight to Stay in the U.S.

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$120 USD

Fundraiser created byDavid Miller

Help Ostep Fight to Stay in the U.S.

Help Ostep Wesley Fight for His Future

Ostep Wesley has called the United States home since approximately 2009. He came to this country legally and has spent the past 17 years working to build a life here, pursue his education, serve his community, and become part of the place he now calls home.

Ostep earned his master's degree in Architecture from the University of Memphis and has devoted countless hours to serving the Calvary Chapel community. He has served wherever he was needed—with fellowship and worship, greeting, cleaning, setup and takedown, events, conferences, and many other acts of service. Those who know Ostep know him as someone who consistently gives his time and energy to others with a joyful heart.

Following the end of his marriage, Ostep's immigration situation changed dramatically. His path toward permanent residency was disrupted, and he ultimately lost his work authorization. After nearly two decades of building his life in the United States, he now faces an immigration court hearing on November 30, 2026.

Ostep has found an attorney who is willing to represent him, but he needs help getting started. Approximately $13,000 is required to be placed in escrow for his initial legal defense before the attorney can begin working on his case.

Our goal is to raise $15,000 to help secure that initial legal representation and provide some additional room for costs and needs that may arise as his case moves forward.

We are asking friends, churches, and anyone who believes in helping someone facing a difficult legal situation to come alongside Ostep.

If you are able to give, any amount can make a difference. If you cannot donate, one of the most valuable things you can do is share Ostep's story with your friends, family, church, and community.

Thank you for standing with Ostep and helping him through this difficult season.

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