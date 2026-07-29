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Legal Justice for Survivors of DV

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJenn

Fundraiser funds will be received by Ashley Smith

Legal Justice for Survivors of DV

A Fundraiser for Mothers Fighting Back Against Post-Separation Abuse


Domestic violence doesn’t end when you leave. For countless mothers and survivors, the abuse simply changes form— moving from the home into the courtroom. Legal and financial abuse has become one of the most powerful weapons abusers wield in the post-separation period, weaponizing the very systems meant to protect victims and their children.


Today, we are rallying behind one such warrior.


This remarkable mother— who resides in Oregon and a living testament to selfless courage. She has been locked in a relentless custody and separation battle for nearly five years. She has faced insurmountable legal fees, exhausting court appearances, and a system that was never designed with survivors in mind. She has not given up. She keeps showing up— for herself, and most importantly, for her children.


Every dollar raised goes directly toward her legal costs. Any funds raised beyond what is needed will be donated to another survivor of domestic violence navigating the same impossible fight.


Because no one should have to do this alone.


Why This Matters

The family court system, as it stands, was not built by people who have lived through abuse. It was not designed to recognize the patterns of coercive control, financial manipulation, and psychological warfare that survivors face every single day. As a result, abusers continue to use custody battles, motions, and litigation as tools of torment — and survivors are left drowning in legal fees with no lifeline in sight.


We are here to be that lifeline.


How You Can Help:


💛 Donate any amount— every dollar makes a real, tangible difference

💛 Share this fundraiser— visibility saves lives

💛 Become an Angel Donor— if you are in a position to give generously, your contribution could be the turning point in this mother’s fight for freedom and safety

💛 Spread awareness— help us dismantle the stigma and the broken systems that keep survivors trapped


We believe in a world where survivors are supported, children are protected, and every woman can rebuild her life free from violence. We believe in rehabilitation, reintegration, and the radical idea that safety is not a privilege— it is a right.


No donation is too small. No act of support is insignificant.


Together, we rise. Together, we fight back.

For her. For her children. For every survivor still waiting for justice.

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