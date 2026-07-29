Legal Help to Escape Domestic Violence

I'm a victim of domestic violence, and I'm raising funds to retain an attorney to start divorce proceedings and get away from my husband once and for all.





A judge granted me a one-year restraining order that's in place until April 2027. I have multitudes of hard physical evidence against him spanning the last 9 years.





I've been disabled since 2017 and receive Social Security once a month, less than $1,000. My husband paid all of the bills and the mortgage. Now I'm facing this alone, and I don't have any living family to help me through it.





I don't like asking for help, but I'm at a loss without it. An attorney will give me the legal support I need to move forward and build a safe future. Any donation in any amount would be deeply appreciated.





Thank you for standing with me.