Legal Help Needed against Liberal Defamation

To Those Who Believe in Truth and Accountability,





Two years ago, serious health challenges forced me to close my dental practice and step away from the career I had dedicated my life to. It was one of the hardest decisions I've ever made, and I handled it privately and with as much dignity as I could muster.

During that vulnerable time, a far leftist platform chose to spread deliberate lies about me which caused serious damage to my reputation and my livelihood. This is textbook defamation per se, and I refuse to let it stand. On their platform I promoted a pro-life stance and viewpoint against a decidedly pro-abortion leftist ideology. I have consulted with a legal firm specializing in defamation and they believe I have a very strong case. More details will follow, as of now I must keep the defendants anonymous.

I am pursuing legal action to hold this influential leftist platform accountable. But legal fees are costly, and I need your help.





If you believe in free speech, truth, and personal accountability, I humbly ask you to consider donating. If this story moves you but you can't give, sharing this page means just as much, and prayers may be the most influential act of them all.

And if you're ready to take a stand - please donate today. Every dollar goes directly toward fighting back and making sure lies have consequences. Any surplus donations will fund organizations that provide dental services for those in need. I look forward to returning to practice so that I can give back to my community, as that provided the most gratification of all.





As James 4:10 reminds us, "Humble yourselves before the Lord, and he will exalt you." It is a humbling endeavor to go from owning a business to needing financial help. It can make you feel like a failure, but through my faith in God I persevered and I now feel as though He has given me an opportunity to help quiet the leftist rhetoric that is influencing many of our younger generations. It may set a precedent for the consequences of lies, defamation, and devious debating tactics that are proliferating throughout the internet.





Thank you for standing for what's right.

Gratefully,

Dr. C, DMD