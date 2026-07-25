LEGAL HELP FOR SENIOR LADY

MaryAnne Sullivan is 68 yrs old, with heart and other health issues, and lives on $1,014 a month social security/disability and $111. a month EBT benefits. She needs your help to hire an attorney to finally get her small inheritance left to her by her father, but the bank holding the trust account refuses to release the funds to her and continues to benefit off of trading stocks & bonds that were set up back in 1987, just before her father passed. Her father set up a College Trust for her three children, who are now adults in their forties. Once the three grandchildren either used the trust fund for college or signed off, stating no interest in attending college, the trust was to be closed and the remaing funds were to be given to Ms. Sullivan, his only living child.





One grandchild used the trust for college and moved on. Another child declined college and signed off on the trust. The third child used the trust not once, but twice and flunked out both times. The bank holding the trust told this 39 yr old adult child that there was no limitation to how many times she could use the trust and that it could remain open to her indefinitely. This allows the bank to continue to keep the trust open, charge fees for managing it and profitting off investments that have been ongoing since 1987. This adult child has no intention of a third try at college but knows that she can stop her mother from getting her inheritance by refusing to sign off and allowing the trust to finally be closed. This same adult child tried to black mail her mother into giving her a large portion of her inheritance and pay off her credit card debts before she would agree to sign off on the trust. She's stated to her siblings that she will happily wait until their mother's death from heart disease to enable her to get one third of her mother's inheritance money. What's also upsetting is that twelve year ago Ms. Sullivan spent the last $2,000 of her 'nest egg' to pay for this adult childs rehabilition in rehab for alcohol abuse after another D.U.I., which didn't work as she continued in her alcohol addiction.





Ms. Sullivan has been living on social security/disability and can barely make ends meet to keep a roof over her head for herself and her small dog. She has no vehicle for transportation and lives in a tiny studio apartment with a parking lot view from her window. If she finally recieves her small inheritance as her father intended, she would be able to purchase a vehicle and a small trailer with some outdoor space for her and her dog to enjoy, along with giving her some financial security to pay lot rent or park fees. A vehicle would also allow her to drive to fresh produce markets to purchase healthy fruits and vegtables, farm fresh eggs, etc., that she's unable to do now. She loves animals and nature and would love to spend time outdoors with her little dog while also hoping to make new friends in a better community. Ms. Sullivan has no family or friends nearby and has been living independantly for many years. She just wants to live in peace and enjoy life without the constant worry of becoming homeless because of skyrocketing rental costs.





If you've read this far, thank you. If you can help Ms. Sullivan with a donation towards attorney fees to finally get her inheritance released, she would be eternally grateful. She would also love to be able to "pay-it-forward" and help others in the future, as she knows from experience how hard it is to stuggle in life.