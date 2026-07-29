Legal help to move forward

My name is Mike, and I am asking for help so I can finally put my past behind me and continue building a better future for my family.





Almost five years ago, I made the decision to change my life. As a recovering addict, I know what it means to hit rock bottom, but by God’s grace, I found my way back. I have now been sober for nearly five years, and I am committed every day to being the man, father, and provider my family deserves.





Today, I work as an Assistant Produce Manager and take pride in earning an honest living. I am blessed with five children who mean everything to me. They are my motivation and the reason I continue pushing forward.





Unfortunately, I am still burdened by court costs and legal fees from mistakes I made years ago. Despite doing everything I can to move forward, I have struggled to pay these fees while supporting my family and meeting everyday expenses. Because of the unpaid balance, my probation continues to be extended, making it difficult to fully close this chapter of my life.





I am not asking for a handout. I am asking for a chance to finally be free from the financial weight of my past so I can focus completely on my family, my career, and the future I have worked so hard to build.





If you are able to donate, no matter the amount, it would mean more than words can express. If you cannot give, I would be grateful for your prayers and for sharing this fundraiser with others.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story. I thank God every day for how far He has brought me, and I believe with faith, hard work, and the kindness of others, I can finally put this chapter behind me and move forward.





God bless you and your family.





— Mike



