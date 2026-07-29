Legal Funds for Small Creator

For over two years, I have built my YouTube channel around reviewing public records, court filings & matters of public interest. My approach has always been simple: read the documents, ask questions, and encourage discussion.

Recently, I have been threatened with legal action over content published on my channel. While I cannot discuss the specifics, I am taking those threats seriously and need legal assistance to protect myself and my work.

As an independent creator, I do not have the resources of large media organizations or public figures. Legal representation is expensive, & even responding appropriately to legal threats can create a significant financial burden.

This fundraiser will help cover legal expenses related to defending myself & my ability to continue creating content based on public records & publicly available information.

This is not about attacking anyone or funding a personal feud. It is about ensuring that an independent creator has access to legal counsel when faced with legal threats.

Many of you have followed my coverage for years and know that my approach has always been to start with the documents & let the paperwork speak for itself. I have never claimed to be an attorney, & I encourage viewers to review source materials & reach their own conclusions.

If you choose to contribute, thank you. If you cannot donate, sharing this campaign and continuing to support the channel is equally appreciated.

Thank you for standing with me & supporting the principle that public records & public proceedings should remain open to public discussion.