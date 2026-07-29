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Legal fund for privacy against alpr surveillance

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$25 USD

Fundraiser created byAnthony Pareigis

Legal fund for privacy against alpr surveillance

My name is Anthony Pareigis. I was recently accused of removing Flock cameras from DuPage County, Illinois. Part of the indictment dropped on Saturday, July 26th.


Flock cameras and all other ALPRs are an infringement on every single person's right to privacy. Just on my way to work, a 10-mile commute, I'm photographed 57 times each way. That is surveillance without a warrant, mostly done by private companies whose employees have access to the databases. They have used these databases to spy on children's gymnastics lessons (over 1,000 times at just one location), parks, stalk exes, and stalk people they just found attractive so they could proposition them.


I and many others would not tolerate a policeman on every corner photographing every single person or car that walks by. This is no different. We all have a right to be private citizens, free from warrantless, unlawful surveillance by both law enforcement and private companies.

So, its been a long few days for us. These do not just take pictures they record videos as well and not just the newer models. it's not just flock cameras, though, axon, frost, Motorola all make alprs. The level of digital surveillance is unprecedented with flock. From their condor pan tilt zoom cameras, to the raven antenna aeries tracking your Bluetooth. Police Dragnets phone location warrants are illegal and unconstitutional because they wrap to many innocent people up into them. Flock cameras are no different from a police dragnet, which brings many of you into investigations you had nothing to do with. And with almost a 10% false report rate it's only a matter of time until an innocent person gets hurt. Hell it's already happened.


Also we are not heroes. Though we appreciate the sentiment. We are just some guys. We are probably the model citizens who'd be perfect for this fight. We've had our past indiscretion with the law. We are citizens that believe in privacy and the pursuit of happiness. For us privacy is a small part of that happiness. Its our right to pursuit it. That was our founding fathers promise to each one of us. They also promised us a fair trial, and to be judged by our peers. The most important promise they made to you dont need to be a hero to speak up, you can just be some guy. You have a voice it might not be the loudest, it might not travel the furthest but you have one. I would encourage you to use it. Maybe write some snail mail. I'm sure your local, state and federal politicians would appreciate their mailbox being packed with strong words. Show up to your townhall, take photos of your politician everywhere they go and be weird about it just like flock. Its apparently not stalking if your just taking 12-16 photos of you every time they walk by so why not? The country has a long history with direct action protests. Just know what you're getting yourself into.


We will be generating petitions to remove alprs, ptz, and listening devices from our streets both online and in person. So keep an eye out for us. I promise we don't bite.


Lastly, we are struggling to find the words to thank all of you. I'm going to try and thank each one of you personally. Your support no matter how small, even a share, means the absolute world to us.

Benjamin Franklin once said: "Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety."


And do they even provide saftey? I say no. Cameras don't stop crime they just watch it happen. Since flock cameras have been installed in dupage county, the kidnapping, clearance rate has dropped.


Any and all donations will be going to the legal fund of me and my co-conspirators.


P.s. Don't drink Flock's flavoraid, its jim jones approved for some reason.

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