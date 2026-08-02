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Legal Fund for Hannah and Henry

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byHannah Demor

Legal Fund for Hannah and Henry

In December, just before Christmas, I fled our home in South Carolina in the middle of the night with my 6-month-old son, Henry, because we were in danger. We found refuge with family in Florida, and in the weeks that followed, my husband was arrested and filed for separation from me.


Since then, I've been navigating a difficult legal battle as a new single mom, working to keep Henry safe and build a stable life for us. I currently have temporary sole custody, and as part of that arrangement, his father is granted a monthly weekend visit in South Carolina — which means Henry and I make the trip up and back, an extra day of travel each time, entirely at my own expense.


My church family in Florida, along with relatives and friends, have helped us stay afloat these past several months. But legal costs- a court-appointed Guardian ad Litem and a lawyer- plus monthly travel to South Carolina (without reliable transportation) is very, very expensive. It’s at a point where I'm no longer able to cover them on my own. This has been one of the hardest seasons of my life, and asking for help isn't easy — I've held back out of pride and a desire for privacy while I process everything that's happened. But I've reached the point where I need to ask.


Henry and I are doing well otherwise, and I'm so grateful for how far we've come. Any donation, big or small, would go directly toward legal fees and the cost of getting Henry safely to and from his visits with his father. If you're able to help, it would mean more than I can say. And if you have questions or just want to check in, please don't hesitate to reach out — my phone number has changed, so DMs here are the best way to reach me.


Thank you for reading this, and for any support you're able to offer. It truly means the world to us.

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