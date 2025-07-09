Legal fund for Alex

Hi friends. As you may or may not know Alex was assaulted and arrested by 3 officers from the Sarasota County sheriffs department, while at the pub watching the World Cup finals. I’ve been working on gathering funds for an attorney to secure his release and I’m just a little short. If anyone would like to contribute we would be so grateful, so that he can get back to work and back to his run clubs. Thank you for your support.💛