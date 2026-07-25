Legal Fund: Custody Case

In March 2024, my custody case began. Since then, I have been representing myself in court, pro se, without legal counsel — a position I have remained in for over two years now.





In 2025, I went 7 months without seeing my child — from February to September.





I last had visitation with my child in December 2025. Since then, I have not been able to see my child or have any visitation from December 2025 through July 2026.





Despite my efforts over the years, I have had very limited success navigating the court system on my own. I believe that having professional legal representation is critical to changing that outcome.





I opened this Instagram page to share my digital scrapbook art — something I truly love doing. I also happen to be in the middle of a custody battle, so I've included a link for anyone who may want to support that effort. Donations are entirely optional. Whether you're here for the art or to help out, I appreciate the support.





Funds raised will go directly toward:





· Legal retainer fees

· Court filings and documentation

· Attorney consultations and representation





Any contribution is appreciated and will be used solely for case-related expenses.





Thank you for reading.