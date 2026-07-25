Legal fees for saving lives during DV attack

My name is Dana Allred, I am the mother who is reaching out humbly asking for support for my son, Austin, who is currently incarcerated on what we believe are false charges.

First and foremost, I would like to begin with asking for prayers, support, and compassion for two families whose lives have been forever changed.

My daughter, Alexis, had been in a relationship marked by repeated domestic violence for three years. On the early morning of May 21, 2026, she found herself fighting for her life during a terrifying attack by her partner, who had refused to leave her house and began hitting and strangling her. My son, who lived with her and has autism, was witnessing the unthinkable, watching his sister being strangled and desperately struggling to survive. Austin was also attacked and strangled when he tried to intervene to help her.

Believing that he and his sister were in imminent danger of being killed or seriously injured, Austin acted to protect her and himself. As a result of those actions, one life was lost, and our family is now facing an overwhelming legal battle while also trying to heal from this tragedy.

There is so much more we want to say and share about the case, but because Austin’s case is still pending, we have been advised not to discuss all of the evidence publicly and that Austin will have his day in court. What we can say for now, however, is that we strongly believe our son is innocent and a loving brother who was confronted with an impossible situation and did what he believed was necessary to protect and save his sister and himself from serious harm or death.

We are asking for prayers for everyone affected, including both families who are now dealing with the unimaginable pain and loss. We are asking for help with legal expenses as we work to ensure our son has the representation and support he needs and deserves during this difficult process.

Any donation, share, or prayer is deeply appreciated. Thank you for standing with our family and showing kindness during a time when it is needed most. All donations will go will be used exclusively for Austin’s legal defense and will be paid directly to the law firm who is representing our son.

DISCLAIMERS

Givers do not establish an attorney-client relationship by contributing to this fundraiser. Givers have no right to interfere with the legal process or the attorneys’ professional judgment. Givers are not entitled to confidential or privileged information regarding Austin’s case. Contributions are voluntary gifts to assist with legal-defense expenses and do not guarantee any particular outcome in the case.







