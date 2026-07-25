GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Legal fees for saving lives during DV attack

Goal$125,000 USD
Raised$1,380 USD

Fundraiser created byDana Allred

Fundraiser funds will be received by The Church Law Firm, LLC

Legal fees for saving lives during DV attack

My name is Dana Allred, I am the mother who is reaching out humbly asking for support for my son, Austin, who is currently incarcerated on what we believe are false charges.

 

First and foremost, I would like to begin with asking for prayers, support, and compassion for two families whose lives have been forever changed. 

 

My daughter, Alexis, had been in a relationship marked by repeated domestic violence for three years. On the early morning of May 21, 2026, she found herself fighting for her life during a terrifying attack by her partner, who had refused to leave her house and began hitting and strangling her. My son, who lived with her and has autism, was witnessing the unthinkable, watching his sister being strangled and desperately struggling to survive. Austin was also attacked and strangled when he tried to intervene to help her.

Believing that he and his sister were in imminent danger of being killed or seriously injured, Austin acted to protect her and himself. As a result of those actions, one life was lost, and our family is now facing an overwhelming legal battle while also trying to heal from this tragedy.

There is so much more we want to say and share about the case, but because Austin’s case is still pending, we have been advised not to discuss all of the evidence publicly and that Austin will have his day in court. What we can say for now, however, is that we strongly believe our son is innocent and a loving brother who was confronted with an impossible situation and did what he believed was necessary to protect and save his sister and himself from serious harm or death. 

 

We are asking for prayers for everyone affected, including both families who are now dealing with the unimaginable pain and loss. We are asking for help with legal expenses as we work to ensure our son has the representation and support he needs and deserves during this difficult process.

 

Any donation, share, or prayer is deeply appreciated. Thank you for standing with our family and showing kindness during a time when it is needed most. All donations will go will be used exclusively for Austin’s legal defense and will be paid directly to the law firm who is representing our son. 

 

DISCLAIMERS

  1. Givers do not establish an attorney-client relationship by contributing to this fundraiser.
  2. Givers have no right to interfere with the legal process or the attorneys’ professional judgment.
  3. Givers are not entitled to confidential or privileged information regarding Austin’s case.
  4. Contributions are voluntary gifts to assist with legal-defense expenses and do not guarantee any particular outcome in the case.



Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve