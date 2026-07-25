Legal Fees for Markale Lundy

Markale Lundy is currently serving 22 years in an Ohio prison for a crime he did not commit. He was wrongfully convicted in 2014 for an apartment robbery and stabbing, despite cell phone data and DNA evidence that show he could not have committed this crime.





Markale has fought hard to prove his innocence, appealing his case in both trial and federal court. While unsuccessful in the past, new evidence revealed cell phone data that places him 4.5 miles from the scene. Furthermore, the state crime lab admitted that it made an error impacting several cases , revising Markale’s DNA report to be “inconclusive” after his conviction. To learn more about Markale’s case, watch his documentary here or see this news broadcast .





Markale now has a chance to gain legal representation with attorney Stephen Palmer of Palmer Legal Defense for his next appeal. However, the investigative work required creates significant financial barriers that he must overcome to secure this opportunity. These funds will go toward investigative fees that, when met, will guarantee Markale legal counsel in his trial court appeal.