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Legal fees after using pepper spray to save myLife

Goal$6,000 AUD
Raised$0 AUD

Fundraiser created byJENNIFER WATTS

Fundraiser funds will be received by JENNIFER WATTS

Legal fees after using pepper spray to save myLife

Hello, I'm Jennifer.

I'm a 52 year old white lady from Perth WA (yes, colour matters in this story).

For 6 months until may this year I was renting a room from a black lady who was my friend.

In may, her sister, who had just gotten out of prison, decided she wanted my room.

She proceeded to make my life a misery with constant harassment and theft.

One day she decided I had stolen her Nike sneakers and proceeded to try to get in my room and call her family to come sort me out.

I called 000 twice but before they could arrive, I was subjected to a prolonged and brutal as....ult where I used pepper spray to save my life.

When police arrived I was arrested and charged with unlawful wounding times 2 and unlawful possession of a controlled substance times 2.

I was put on a 100 Meter bail where I could not go back to my house.

That night I was told by neighbours that they had broken into my room and was stealing everything I own.

I walked to the property and called police.

Police attended and I was arrested again for breaching the 100 Meter bail limit and I was put in prison for 5 days.

Since then my landlady died and her sister had 14 cops put their safety at risk arresting her for other charges.

Noone has been charged for my brutal beating.

Noone has been charged for the theft of my belongings.

Now I cannot work as a disability support worker, finish my justice degree or get another house to rent as I will not pass a background check.

I am a criminal now.

The trial is not till next year and until then my pittie and I are making my car our home.

It cost $500 an hour for a criminal lawyer.

I am facing up to 14 years in prison for using the pepper spray to save my own life.

If I had used a simple kitchen knife it would have been ok.

Pepper spray is legal to buy, legal to carry, but illegal to actually use it.

I cry everyday, and most days I just wish they had killed me that day.

I am always cold and hungry. I cannot tell my mum as it would kill her, her health is not good. I tell her I'm staying with friends.

I promised my little pittie that I would always keep him safe and that is what I will do, but it's so hard living like this at my age I don't know if I can keep it up.

Any donation towards clearing my name and being able to work and get a home will be much appreciated.

God bless.

Jennifer and boondi


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