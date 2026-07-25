Legal Expense Fund for Janet Duggan

Thank you for contributing to the Legal Expense Trust on behalf of Janet Duggan. We believe that Janet is being wrongfully sued for defamation and libel by elected public figure, David Dekle, the Chairman of the Columbia County School Board.

As an attorney, the costs incurred by David Dekle’s actions are minimal. However, Janet finds herself paying a high price for standing up for what is right.

Donations will be used to cover attorney’s fees and any funds in excess will be donated to children-focused charities.





** Please Note: When completing your gift, you may see an optional donation to GiveSendGo to help support the platform. This is NOT required and may be reduced or removed. Only the amount you choose to give to this fundraiser will be directed to the Janet’s legal expense fund.





Legal Disclaimers:

*Givers do not establish an attorney-client relationship by contributing to this fundraiser.

*Givers have no right to interfere with the legal process or the attorney’s professional judgement.

*Givers are not entitled to receive confidential or privileged case information.









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