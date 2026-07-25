Legal Defense Fund: Help Mike Fight a $60M Institu

THE CODES TO JUSTICE: SUPPORT MIKE & PAT’S BATTLE AGAINST INSTITUTIONAL COVER-UP

On Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at exactly 10:34 AM, the strategic silence was shattered. A $60,000,000.00 civil fraud and fraudulent concealment lawsuit was officially hand-served upon the University of Minnesota Board of Regents (Hennepin County District Court, Case No. 27-CV-26-10959).

The sole plaintiff, Michael Sacks, is an abuse survivor who is taking on this multi-billion-dollar state entity completely Pro Se (representing himself) to bypass the slow, compromised corporate legal system.

Our strategy is driven by an unyielding paper trail locked directly onto the open public docket—including 15 internal letters on official university letterhead and the third-party Perkins Coie investigative report proving a multi-decade institutional cover-up. Our team has already flawlessly executed a constitutional "For Cause" Motion to freeze the first assigned judge due to severe university conflicts, forcing the case onto a completely neutral bench.

The Gophers' multi-layered excess insurance carriers and corporate defense lawyers are currently scrambling. Because they cannot delete our evidence, their sole remaining strategy is a war of financial attrition—trying to use court motion fees, procedural delays, and personal economic pressure to starve Michael out before formal depositions are ever taken under oath.

Corporate litigation loan companies have blocked us from emergency advances due to automated checklist rules that refuse to fund self-represented plaintiffs. We refuse to be starved out.

An independent filmmaker team led by James has already cut a powerful, cinematic documentary trailer exposing this fight. Every single dollar raised through this campaign goes directly to funding Michael’s immediate housing and living stability, covering court motion fees, and securing the out-of-pocket discovery costs (like deposition transcripts and subpoena servers) required to force university executives to look us in the eye under oath.

Pat is running this entire operation behind the scenes with zero traditional overhead, meaning every single cent goes directly into the legal vice grip. Watch our trailer, review Case No. 27-CV-26-10959 on the public state records, and help us hold the line against institutional corruption.







