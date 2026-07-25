Legal Defense Fund For Reckless Ben

We have just received word that Benjamin Paul Schneider aka Reckless Ben on YouTube has received a temporary restraining order from the company who currently engaged in litigation against him, & possibly as a part of the TRO, the GoFundMe for Bryan Mansell fund has also been removed, possibly due to GoFundMe's policy on fundraisers for criminal legal matters. So, I am setting up this defense fund to fight these claims out in court. All of this money will go to Ben Schneider aka Reckless Ben for the purpose of his defense in his ongoing cases