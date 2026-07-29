Legal Defense Fund for Police Officer Webster

My name is Orion Webster. I am a husband, father, veteran, and federal law enforcement officer. I am raising funds to help cover attorney fees and legal costs connected to an ongoing federal employment matter and related administrative proceedings.





Because this matter is active, I cannot publicly discuss the details of the case, the evidence, legal strategy, witness information, or internal agency matters. I also want to respect the legal process, protect attorney-client privilege, and avoid saying anything that could interfere with the fair handling of this matter.





What I can share is that I have retained legal counsel to help me navigate a serious employment dispute involving my federal service, my career, and my family’s future.





For years, I have served in military security, law enforcement, and public service with a commitment to integrity, accountability, and doing what is right. Like many law enforcement officers, I understand that our decisions are often reviewed after the fact, sometimes by people who were not present in the moment and did not have to make decisions under real-world conditions.





This case is deeply personal to me, but I also believe the issues involved are larger than one person. Federal law enforcement officers should be able to rely on fair procedures, honest review, due process, and accountability when their careers, reputations, and livelihoods are at stake. When an officer raises concerns, acts in good faith, or makes decisions based on the facts known at the time, that officer should not have to face the process alone.





I am not asking anyone to take sides in a legal dispute. I am asking for support so that I can have qualified legal representation, respond through the proper legal channels, and ensure that this matter is addressed fairly, transparently, and according to the rule of law.





Legal representation in federal employment matters can be expensive. Funds raised will be used only for legal representation and related legal expenses, including attorney fees, retainer costs, case preparation, document review, filings, and other necessary costs connected to the ongoing proceedings.





I understand that many people are facing financial challenges, and I do not take anyone’s support lightly. If you are unable to give, prayers, encouragement, and sharing this fundraiser are deeply appreciated.





My family and I are grateful for every person who stands with us during this difficult season. I am trusting God, staying focused, and allowing the legal process to move forward.





Thank you for your support, prayers, and encouragement.





Respectfully,





Orion Webster