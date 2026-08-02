Legal Defense Fund for Misha Mann

Misha has been held without bail for a year while awaiting resolution of his case. We now have a very short and critical window to complete a strong mitigation package that could help his attorney secure a single-digit resolution before the preliminary hearing.





We urgently need help covering the remaining legal fees, a clinical psychologist and mitigation evaluation, and supporting records, expert reports, and case-related expenses.





All contributions can be paid directly to Misha's attorney or the appropriate professional, not to the family. Full transparency and verification will be provided.





If you know Misha or our family, please also consider writing a character letter. Every contribution, letter, prayer, and share can make a meaningful difference.





Please help us give this young man a fair chance at a future. Time is extremely limited.