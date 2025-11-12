Legal Defense Fund for Christopher Embry

My name is Christopher "Chris" Embry. I'm a US Army contractor, libertarian at heart, contributing member to society, and elderly dog owner. Please consider helping me in the legal battle against charges related to Flock cameras.





Tuesday, August 18, 2026

At 1:30 a.m., a search warrant was executed at my residence. Police officers searched my house for evidence related to Flock Security cameras that been destroyed recently. Following the execution of the search warrant, I was been charged with the following:

Criminal mischief (5 counts) Theft by unlawful taking or disposition (5 counts) Wanton endangerment (3 counts) Criminal trespass Unlawful discharge of firearm Discharge of firearm across roadway Tampering with evidence





Wednesday, August 19, 2026

I was arraigned on these charges, with a full cash bond (not 10%) set at $50,000. The prosecution requested the judge to increase it to $100,000, stating that I was a "danger to society," but I was able to petition the judge to leave it at $50,000 as I have no priors, am not a threat, and $100,000 would have kept me in jail indefinitely and unable to produce any income.





Friday, August 21, 2026

Loved ones were able to collect the funds necessary to post bail, and I was released on Home Incarceration Program (HIP). When I got home, my boss told me that due to the circumstances surrounding the pending litigation, the company would have to separate from me, but that I would be eligible to re-apply for my job when the legal battle is over. That said, I'll be jobless and unable to produce an income after my last paycheck comes in.





Friday, August 28, 2026

At the preliminary hearing, my attorney advised me that it would be recommended to waive my rights to a preliminary hearing in exchange for the ability to get medical and attorney releases; that is to say, I gave up the right to a hearing, so that I could talk to my attorney in person instead of him having to come to my house. I agreed, and the case was dropped from district court and is waiting to be picked up in circuit court on, or after, Monday, September 28, 2026.





Monday, September 28, 2026

The case is set to go before a grand jury who will decide if there is enough evidence to support a trial. I don't have any other information at this time that can be shared, but more information will be made available when it is allowed to be.





Plea for help with my legal defense funds

I need help paying for my attorney. Without one, I'm looking at the possibility of 10 or more years in prison for the alleged crimes. The current estimate is that the legal battle could cost upwards of $20,000, though this could increase if the court process takes longer than expected. Loved ones have exhausted their available funds to post my bail and pay for a new cell phone (the one that was taken during the search warrant has not yet been released) and my last paycheck is expected to come in about a week, but won't be enough to cover the legal defense.





Additionally, while some may argue this offense lacks the severity of crimes like murder, burglary, or battery as it lacks a physical victim, the prosecution may intend to use this case to deter future vandalism against Flock cameras. For this reason, it could be an expensive court battle and for this reason, I'm humbly asking for any support you are willing to give.





Finally, I have an elderly dog that is my world . Unfortunately, as we all know, elderly animals can be expensive, and Hunter is no exception. He's got twice-yearly vet visits to do tests that average $600 each time, he's on 4 medications that cost a total of around $150 a month, and there are incidental expenses such as symptom flare-ups that incur hundreds of dollars of vet bills. Your willingness to help cover my legal fees, and legal fees alone, means that I won't have to dig into the last paycheck I'll be receiving from the job that I no longer have, and that my dog will be able to continue to get the medical treatments he needs.





Your support would mean so much as I work through this legal battle. Thank you for standing with me and thank you for your generous contributions.





Legalese: This legal defense fund does not entitle donors to any information not yet made public, and this defense fund is not in advancement of any idealistic agenda.