Legal Defense Fund for Assault and Battery Case

I'm raising money to help cover the legal expenses from an assault and battery case that began with an incident in August 2024. What started as a difficult situation has turned into an ongoing legal battle with significant attorney fees. I'm working hard to protect my rights, provide for my family, and see this matter through the proper legal process. Your support would mean a great deal to my family. If you're able to contribute, thank you, and if you can't, sharing this fundraiser would also be greatly appreciated.





All contributions will be used to help cover my legal expenses and attorney fees related to my ongoing assault and battery case stemming from an incident in August 2024.





Funds raised will go toward the necessary costs of my legal defense, including attorney fees, court filings, legal research, transcripts, investigations, expert assistance, and other litigation-related expenses.





This legal matter has continued for an extended period and has created a significant financial burden for my family and me. The cost of maintaining an effective legal defense can be substantial, and every contribution will help me continue working with my attorney throughout this process.





I am committed to protecting my rights and seeing this matter through the proper legal process. I am asking for support as I continue navigating a situation that has had a significant impact on my life and my family.





If you can contribute, I sincerely appreciate your support. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with friends, family, and others would mean a great deal to me as well.





The legal process continues, and so does my effort to obtain a fair resolution.





Thank you for your support, prayers, and encouragement during this difficult time.