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Legal Defense Fund: Fighting Corporate Fraud

Goal$150,000 USD
Raised$20 USD

Fundraiser created bySocrates Alvarez

Fundraiser funds will be received by Socrates Alvarez

Legal Defense Fund: Fighting Corporate Fraud

My name is Socrates Alvarez. I am a senior citizen, a father, a proud member of the St. Petersburg, Florida community, and a man who believes deeply in truth, justice, and the rule of law. Today, I am taking a stand against predatory corporate tyranny—and I urgently need your prayers and financial support to continue this battle.

On March 14, 2025, I did what any responsible citizen would do: I reported hazardous health and safety conditions to my corporate landlord. Instead of fixing the problem, they chose retaliation. Within days, the unscrupulous landlord concocted a scheme to force me out of my home.

The Cost of Standing Up

To force me out, this corporate entity crafted a devious scheme based on a bogus lease default. Then, on January 23, 2026, they escalated this strategy by filing a formal eviction action against me.

Here is the truth: under my federal subsidy, my rent obligation was established at $0.00 per month. Yet, by manipulating current Florida eviction procedures, this corporation created a false debt out of thin air, creating a situation that forces me to deposit $1,173.00 every month into the court registry. If I miss a single deposit payment, I am automatically evicted from my dwelling.

Using this judicial mechanism to force me into submission, this corporation has successfully used the court registry to sequester my entire personal life savings—a sum that now exceeds $11,000.00.

Neutralizing Goliath

These corporate giants rely on a specific strategy: attrition. They wager that a senior citizen on a fixed income will run out of money and spirit long before their high-priced lawyers run out of clever maneuvers to conceal the facts.

But they miscalculated. I am not backing down. Armed with the truth, I have successfully defended myself for the past six months. I have exposed this fraudulent scheme to multiple regulatory agencies both in Florida and Washington, D.C., documenting the exploitation of an elderly citizen and other serious felony violations.

But while the government bureaucracies navigate the investigative process, the financial burden of maintaining this defensive wall grows daily. I remain committed to the fight, but I cannot hold the line alone.

How Your Support Helps (My Campaign Objectives)

Therefore, to counter this weaponized legal scheme and launch a strategic counter-offensive, I have established this GiveSendGo campaign. Every dollar raised is strictly earmarked to protect my legal standing and take this fight to the next level. Your financial support is directly linked to three vital objectives:

  1. Objective # 1: Covering the Court Registry Obligation & Other Legal Expenses ($25,000): This sum:
  2. Secures the ongoing monthly $1,173.00 court deposits required to preserve my right to fight the eviction.
  3. Covers recurring operational costs, including high-volume printing/copying fees, and delivery service fees common to active litigation.
  4. Objective # 2: Retaining Federal Civil Rights Counsel ($75,000 - $100,000): This sum will be used to:
  5. Secure a federal litigation team specializing in Fair Housing Act (FHA) retaliation
  6. To file a lawsuit against this corporate entity in Federal District Court for intentional harm, civil rights violations, and unlawful retaliation.
  7. Objective # 3: Logistical Expenses Linked to Federal District Court Case ($25,000): This sum:
  8. Funds federal filing fees, expert witness testimony, and optimizing the evidentiary infrastructure required to sustain a winning posture in a District Court.

Support My Fight Against Goliath

David did not face Goliath empty handed; he faced Goliath with a stone, a sling, and the strength of his faith. By backing this legal defense fund and sharing this link with your family, friends, and church communities, you are supporting a fellow brother achieve justice.

"Hate evil, love good; maintain justice in the courts." — Amos 5:15

Please pray for my journey, contribute what you can—even a $10.00 donation—and share this campaign widely.

"Administer true justice; show mercy and compassion to one another." — Zechariah 7:9

May God greatly reward your generosity.

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