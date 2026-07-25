Legal Defense for Patent Infringement Case

My name is Demetrius. I'm a small business owner and government contractor in peptide therapeutics. My company is named in honor of my late fiancé, who passed away from stage IV kidney cancer. I'm raising my 3-year-old child, my 19-year-old stepson, and my 13-year-old stepson, who lives with sickle cell anemia.





Recently, my business suffered a devastating blow. A tech giant misrepresented their A.I. interface, it was marketed as a professional autonomous agent, but the terms of service contradicted those claims. The developers A.I. interface injected fundamentally fictional math into my provisional patents, ruining my intellectual property portfolio.





I need legal representation to address this infringement and protect the work my fiancé and I envisioned together. Your support would mean so much as I fight to preserve my company and continue providing for my family.