Legal Defense for Nolan Wells Case Questions

Help Me Continue Seeking Answers in the Nolan Wells Case





My name is Lakeyshakeysha, and I am a content creator who has been researching and discussing the circumstances surrounding Nolan Wells's death.

I began looking into this case because I believe Nolan’s family and the public deserve answers. As I have shared information, raised questions, and discussed inconsistencies in publicly available accounts, I have experienced harassment, personal attacks, intimidation, and threats. I have also been threatened with legal action by attorneys representing individuals publicly described as Nolan Wells’ friends.

I am asking for your support because I do not want fear or intimidation to prevent me from continuing my work.

There are numerous questions surrounding Nolan’s death that deserve to be examined carefully. Publicly discussed accounts about what happened before Nolan was found deceased have raised concerns and questions among viewers and members of the online community. I believe those questions should be addressed through facts, evidence, and a proper investigation—not by attempting to silence people who are asking questions.

I am particularly concerned about efforts that appear, from my perspective, to discourage content creators and members of the public from discussing this case. I understand that anyone involved has the right to legal representation, and I am not claiming that hiring an attorney proves anyone committed wrongdoing. However, receiving legal threats because I am discussing a case and asking questions has placed me in a difficult position.

I have also been troubled by questions surrounding the actions and public statements of people who were reportedly close to Nolan. Some of the circumstances and timelines discussed publicly have left me with more questions than answers. I believe those questions deserve transparency and accountability.

My goal is not to harass, defame, or falsely accuse anyone. My goal is to research, document, discuss publicly available information, ask legitimate questions, and advocate for answers for Nolan and his family.

I also believe that content creators should be able to discuss matters of public concern without being subjected to harassment, intimidation, or threats simply because their questions are uncomfortable.

Why I Need Your Help

I am raising funds to help protect myself and continue my work responsibly. Donations will help with expenses associated with:

Legal consultation and potential legal defense Protecting myself against harassment and intimidation Research and documentation related to the case Content creation and investigative resources Security and other necessary personal expenses Responding appropriately if additional legal threats are made

I have also experienced hateful and racist harassment because of my decision to speak publicly about this case. No one should have to choose between staying silent and facing intimidation or discrimination.

I Will Not Be Silenced

I understand that discussing a sensitive case comes with responsibility. That is why I am committed to separating verified information from speculation, correcting mistakes when necessary, and making it clear when something is an allegation, question, or opinion rather than an established fact.

But asking questions is not the same as declaring someone guilty.

I believe Nolan Wells deserves to be remembered, his family deserves answers, and legitimate questions surrounding his death deserve to be investigated based on evidence.

If you believe content creators should be able to ask questions, investigate publicly available information, and advocate for transparency without being intimidated into silence, please consider supporting my fundraiser.

Every donation—no matter the amount—helps me continue this work and gives me the resources to protect myself while doing it.

If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser is just as meaningful. Please help spread the word and help ensure that important questions are not simply forgotten.

I am not asking anyone to assume guilt. I am asking for answers, transparency, accountability, and justice for Nolan Wells.

Thank you for standing with me and supporting my right to seek answers responsibly.