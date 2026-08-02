Legal Defense for Malik Chandler

Our family is asking for your support during one of the most difficult times we have ever faced.





My brother, Malik Chandler, is currently facing felony charges stemming from an incident involving the protection of his daughter after discovering her being sexually assaulted. This situation has placed an overwhelming emotional and financial burden on our entire family, especially his daughter, who continues to cope with the lasting effects of this trauma. Malik and his daughters lost their home due to the response.





The cost of defending a complex felony case is significant, and it is more than our family can manage on our own. Your support will help cover attorney fees, court-related expenses, and provide stability for Malik's family while the legal process moves forward.





If you're unable to donate, sharing this would mean just as much. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, compassion, and support during this time.