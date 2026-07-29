Legal defense for innocent mother.

Unfortunately I find myself both in hand unable to work a physical job due to a severe spine injury. And in the middle of needing a legal defense. In order to be included in my child's life. The opposing party saw an opportunity to legally push me out and force me out of my child's life legally. I have found an attorney willing to take the case I just need a little help to get this going. If you can help anything is appreciated. Thank you for taking time to read this.