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Legal defense for David to fight for his freedom

Goal$4,000 USD
Raised$1,000 USD

Fundraiser created byWendy Groner

Fundraiser funds will be received by David Duff

Legal defense for David to fight for his freedom

Hi, my name is Wendy, and I'm asking for help for my husband, David, as our family faces the hardest fight of our lives.


David's Injury & Medical Battle - Where this all began

In 2023, David suffered a serious back injury while working as a Senior Master Auto Technician. What followed was a nightmare of complications - months of physical therapy, a botched epidural that caused a severe infection, three hospitalizations and a PICC line for 6 weeks. Doctors ultimately determined he needed surgery.

But, instead of helping him heal, the workers' compensation insurance company denied the treatment he urgently needed. We hired a lawyer to fight for him, but we were advised that it was better to settle than push the insurance company, so we settled with them in 2024. David did eventually have the surgery, on his own, in 2025 and we began to rebuild our lives, thinking the whole nightmare was behind us.

We were wrong and everything collapsed on May 5, 2026. David was arrested on a warrant he didn't even know existed, driving home from work. He is now facing a very serious Class 1 Felony charge of alleged Workers' Compensation Fraud - accusations based on the fact he had a minor back strain 8 years prior. An injury so minor he only saw a chiropractor a handful of times. The insurance company had all of his medical records from day one, and "fraud" was never mentioned until he pursued the surgery he needed.

Now he faces charges that could cost him everything, including the possibility of decades in prison for a crime he did NOT commit. At 59 years old, that would end his, and our lives together, as we know it. We URGENTLY need legal representation. His arraignment is in six weeks.


Who is David? David is - A Veteran, Provider & God-fearing Man of Integrity

David is a Marine Corps veteran who served during wartime in Iraq. He has faced danger, hardship and experiences most people could never imagine. He has always carried himself with Honor. He is a devoted husband, proud father, "Grumps" to eight beautiful grandchildren (who absolutely adore & look up to him) and an active member of our church. David is a man who has spent his entire life working hard, helping others and providing for his family. In his work life, David is the shop foreman, a mentor and teacher to rising mechanics and is the only Senior Master who has every possible certification one can acquire. He gives 110% in his work and still manages to give double that to me, our daughters and grandchildren. Anyone who knows him knows his character, work ethic, his love for God and his heart.

I, too, am a Marine Corps veteran and I live with a chronic illness that has prevented me from working. David has always been the steady foundation of our home. Losing him - even "temporarily" - would be devastating: emotionally, physically and financially. We are doing everything we can, but we cannot fight this alone. This was a blow that none of us saw coming, and certainly one we were never prepared for. Every law firm we have spoken with has stated that we are looking at a total of $30,000, when all is said and done. We will be able to make payments along the way, but it will be extremely difficult.

How You Can Help

Immediately, what we URGENTLY NEED is the retainer fee, so we can begin fighting these charges and clear David's good name. The low end is $3,000 and the upper end (the best law firm of the bunch) is $12,500.

I will make edits and updates along the way to share anything I am legally allowed to give as well as where we are regarding the fundraiser.

Every donation, no matter the amount, goes directly toward David's legal expenses. And every donation counts. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping David and our family in your prayers.


From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with David during the hardest battle of his life.

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