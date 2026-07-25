Matthew VanDyke legal defense support in Delhi

Sons of Liberty International: July 24, 2026

Washington, D.C. — Matthew Aaron VanDyke, a United States citizen & NGO founder, was arrested without due process in India, targeting his nonprofit work. He was detained on March 11th at Kolkata airport, then transferred to the NIA on March 13th for a month-long interrogation before being transferred on April 6th to Tihar jail in New Delhi.





On June 1st, the Delhi Court denied numerous applications from Advocates Rohit Dandriyal and Rohit Gour, who are Matthew’s legal counsel, for regular communication with his parents, who live in the United States and who are senior citizens. A request for a private hospital transfer to address his health issues was also denied. The jail authorities use the timezone difference to not allow phone calls despite knowing family accepts phone calls at any time!





Various rights denied to Matthew since his detainment:

The right to communicate with family regularly The right to medical exams and treatment at a private hospital (his family would pay for that), Denied prescription medications Denied proteins (eggs and milk), required for recovery of a leg injury leading to a prolonged hunger strike he started on May 6th and tried to end after 48 days





"Matthew is not refusing food," his mother said. "He tried to end his hunger strike almost a month ago. He is being denied food he can safely eat. At this point, they are starving our son."





A food application for Matthew to cook his own food/and or be provided with suitable food was filed July 8th by Matthew’s advocates, and a decision to approve it was made July 21st after 70+ days after surviving on liquids such as tea, juice, soy milk, and Matthew’s attempt to end the hunger strike nearly a month prior to the application being approved due to Matthew’s visible health decline. He is also being provided with a kettle, mosquito nets, and can order from a canteen like other inmates paid for by his family.





Matthew’s health continues to deteriorate since his transfer from NIA headquarters, where he walked normally, and was then transported to Tihar jail with a visibly injured leg requiring support to walk, and a walker/wheelchair he didn’t need before his detention





At his court appearance on July 3, 2026, he was unable to stand, appeared visibly frail, and experienced considerable difficulty addressing the Court. His eyesight has declined due to prolonged nutritional deficiency.





Matthew shared with the court, on July 8th, that he had lost over 30 pounds, a loss that was obvious in a video shared by Indian media. Matthew is also held in solitary confinement for his own security as other inmates reportedly don’t like Americans.





UN Convention Against Torture (CAT) — India signed it in 1997 but has not ratified it. This directly governs treatment of detainees, prohibition of torture, and conditions of custody.





The U.S. Embassy was said to be “engaged.” Ambassador Gor reportedly briefed both Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Secretary Rubio on Matthew’s situation during Sec Rubio’s visit to Delhi, India, May 24-26. However, the Ambassador and Chief of Staff said to be “unable” to visit Matthew based on existing Embassy protocols.





The family had also not received concrete answers regarding Matthew’s situation despite traveling to DC to advocate on Matthew’s behalf, June 1-3, and again July 3rd/4th for a state department meeting.





“This is a humanitarian emergency for our family,” his mother said. “Matthew has spent his life documenting human suffering and supporting people in crisis. We are pleading for his safe return home.”





The family has been working closely with the counsel, and further demands that the U.S. government immediately take diplomatic measures with the Indian government to bring Matthew VanDyke back home!





Thank you for your attention to this matter,

CONTACT: info@sonsoflibertyinternational.com



