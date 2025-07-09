Legal Defense and Protecting Parents Rights

Our teen daughter was removed from our home by CPS after Oregon's Department of Human Services determined we caused "mental injury" by refusing to "affirm" her transgender identity.





This legal battle is not just about us, it's about protecting other families from similar situations. We believe families should have the right to raise their children according to their values and beliefs without fear of government intervention.





Your support would mean so much as we fight for our names to be cleared and for the right of families to make decisions based on their own convictions.





Thank you for standing with us during this difficult time.