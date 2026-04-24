Legal defense against rare greed patent trolling

Due to recent notice, I have been informed rare greed is going to be trying to sue me for teaching and showing everyone how to cast things including super safeties for patent infringement from the super safety design which was released as an open source project by Tim Hoffman of Hoffman Tactical. This corporate entity (rare breed) is suing me and many others because we offer a more reliable and cheaper product than them. This corporate entity is trying to knock any small guy out of business through patent trolling and keeping us in court having to pay legal fees until we cant even feed our family anymore. We as a community can fight tyrants like this together. WE THE PEOPLE WILL FIGHT THIS TO KEEP INNOVATION AND INVENTIONS ALIVE. THEY CANNOT AND WILL NOT BE TOLERATED TO DESTROY WHAT OUR FOUNDING FATHERS HAVE FOUGHT FOR. With your help we can stop this patent trolling in its tracks! I have set my goal slightly higher than some others to not only help me but other vendors that cant afford legal defense and not as widely known as me.

Thank you for your support!

With your backup we can finally put an end to the corrupt entity trying to take down the little man just because they're laying in bed with the atf.

-Jacob Burse

DBA

Shacklefords Solutions