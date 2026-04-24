Legal Battle to Protect My Daughter

I'm a single Christian father fighting to protect my relationship with my daughter, Maizy Mae. She's 9 years old, and we share joint legal custody with 50/50 parenting time. I have her every weekend, and she means everything to me.





For over 6 years, her mother has been engaged in an ongoing custody battle. Despite our legal arrangement, she's been unilaterally changing Maizy's school, restricting her access to her phone for safety purposes, and consistently trying to drive a wedge between us. I believe the conflict stems from jealousy over the strong bond Maizy and I share, but the constant legal battles have taken a toll.





Maizy is the light of my life, and I'm committed to fighting for our relationship and her wellbeing. However, the legal costs have depleted my resources. I need help covering the expenses of this ongoing custody battle so I can continue to be the father and protector Maizy deserves.





Your support and prayers mean so much to me and my daughter. Thank you for standing with us.