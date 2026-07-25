Legal, record requests etc..

People all over the country want to know how they can help this movement! My name is Tori Branum and if you don’t know yet, we started the Georgia Transparency Task Force. It is all voluntary, and we are exposing corruption in the state of Georgia as well as things going on with the spread of Islam. Our goal is to expose because we know that sunlight is the best disinfectant. We have to have money to request records as well as a nest egg in case someone wants to sue because that’s what they do when they don’t like what other people say. They hide behind their first amendment with their dangerous ideology and then threaten everybody else for utilizing the first amendment for freedom of speech. We also plan to put rallies and speaking engagements together. Which will require fees as well as security.If you would like to donate and be an ongoing contributor, here is the link. We have a team of eight people working behind the scenes.