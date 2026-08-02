Legal and Immigration Support for My Son

My name is Victoria García, and I'm raising money to help my son, who is currently detained in the United States. His time away from home, in a place of detention, has been especially difficult.





We are seeking support to cover legal expenses, immigration procedures, communication with lawyers, and basic needs related to his case. Every contribution, no matter how small, will be a great help to us during this time.





Thank you for your solidarity, your prayers, and your support. If you are able to share this fundraiser with others, we would be deeply grateful.