LEFT WITH NOTHING

Today, I am writing this with a heavy heart for a dear friend Markham who has lost everything in a devastating fire. He lives off Social Security and recently converted a Van to live in full time along with accommodation for his side businesses that helped him supplement his SS. The fire destroyed everything, including his computers, all clothing, food, tools, kitchen appliances, etc.

In a matter of moments, his entire life was turned upside down. Right now, he is facing the overwhelming task of starting over with nothing. I am hoping you can help. While his friends are gathering what we can, he needs everything.

Any donation can make a huge difference. Financial donations, Walmart gift cards, really anything you care to give to support him, is appreciated.





Financial donations can be Zelle to his # 9724008172 or donate here.





Also shares and repost are deeply appreciated!



