Left standing in ashes

Hi my name is melony I am homeless and couch surfing because my mom past away a year ago and our trailer that was shared with the family burnt down leaving me and my son that was about to graduate high school standing in ashes, we lost everything including my documents that I would need to get a job, I do odd jobs every now and again to stay afloat and feed myself but the jobs I do are fading fast because people that I work for are to broke because of the recession.. ifc you could open your hearts and your wallets I would be able to get back on my feet some get my identification to go to work and get a place to live. Thanks in advance