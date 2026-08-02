Left Clothing & Co: Used Clothes Fund Civil Rights

Left Clothing & Co collects used clothing by mail and directs 100% of proceeds to civil rights education focused on the U.S. Constitutional Amendments.





We help people understand the Amendments that protect their liberty, due process, and equal protection under the law. Proceeds support Amendment awareness, the 1st, 4th, 5th, and 14th, because civil rights only work if people know their rights.





Your used clothing donations make this education possible. Thank you for standing with us.