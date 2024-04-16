LEAVING AMY a film on trans whistleblower Matt Rey

Every day, millions of children are exposed to an agenda, one that promotes being surgically mutilated & medicated for life in order to find inner peace & social acceptance of who they truly are...

But nothing could be further than the truth.

At the center of this gripping narrative is Matt Rey, whose courageous decision to speak out sheds light on the profound emotional and physical tolls of transitioning. Through intimate interviews and poignant footage, "Leaving Amy" chronicles Matt’s journey of self-discovery, grappling with questions of identity, acceptance, and the societal pressures that often accompany such transformative experiences.

Director Steve Sorensen, known for his acclaimed work on "Beneath Sheep's Clothing," brings his keen eye for storytelling to this deeply personal exploration. With sensitivity and empathy, Sorensen captures the nuances of Matt’s journey, offering viewers a rare glimpse into the complexities of gender identity, the risks transitioning includes, and the profound impact it can have on an individual's life.

As "Leaving Amy" unfolds, it becomes evident that Matt’s story is not just about personal struggle, but also a broader reflection on the societal narratives and medical malpractices surrounding gender and identity. Through candid storytelling, Matt challenges assumptions and sparks conversations about the complexities of gender transition, inviting viewers to reexamine their own beliefs and biases.

But the journey doesn't end with the film itself. To bring "Leaving Amy" to completion and share Matt’s powerful story with the world, we need your support. Join us in our grassroots crowdfunding effort to raise the remaining funds needed to finish this important project. Your contribution will not only help us complete the film but also amplify Matt’s voice and elevate the conversation around the risks involved in gender transition.

Matthew 5:8 - "Blessed are the pure in heart, for they will see God."

We thank you deeply for your support. All contributors who leave their full name will receive a special thank you in the films ending credits. If you'd prefer to not be mentioned in the film credits, simply leave a single name or donate anonymously.

If you're interested in becoming a financial angel of this project with a large contribution, with "executive producer" credit, please email us at sacredhonormedia@gmail.com or reach out to anyone one of us:

https://x.com/ismattreyhttps://x.com/ismattrey

https://twitter.com/judithrose91

https://x.com/stevereyx



All proceeds donated will be treated as sacred and will immediately go towards the production & promotion of this film, as well as & most importantly, Matt’s mission to bring awareness & attention to this realm, help educate parents, protect the children & assist victims of this evil agenda.